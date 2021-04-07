A Davenport Car Wash Collected Donations July 4th Weekend for the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

Aqua-Tech reached its goal of raising $10,000.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Aqua-Tech Car Wash held a fundraiser for the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities on Saturday and Sunday.

Aqua-Tech gave free car washes to customers in exchange for donations.

The Honor Flight of the Quad Cities takes veterans who served in WWII, the Korian War, and veterans with a terminal illness to Washington,D.C. to visit the memorials.

“Yes, we're celebrating America and yes we're celebrating all things red, white and blue, but we really need to understand why we have the freedoms,” said Brad Burt, owner of Aqua-Tech Car Wash. "What better way to show it to those of us who are alive today because they fought in the wars that defended that freedom for us."

The honor flights were canceled last year because of COVID-19.

A customer at Aqua-Tech said his great grandfather-in-law was a passenger on the honor flights and cherished his experience.

“He said he enjoyed it a lot and it was great to see some of his old friends. And seeing the names on the board,” said customer Daryn Smith. “There were some people he knew, some of the people that had passed away. Many people he fought with and grew up with actually because he was very young when he was there."

Another customer explained why he supported the car wash fundraiser.

“It really means a lot to me and my wife especially, she was on a couple of Honor Flights as an escort,” said customer Dale Petesch. “She said she wants to go back on it again because it's so important to her, especially the veterans in wheelchairs to take them and see the expression on their faces, and the happiness of just being able to go there."

Aqua-Tech raised over $8,400 in donations and will add an additional $1,600. Aqua-Tech will donate a total of $10,000 to the honor flight.