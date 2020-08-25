95,000 pounds of sand spills onto the ground after train hits semi in LeClaire

Police say the truck was stopped on the tracks while going to turn into 67, when the northbound train crashed into the cargo.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — According to the LeClaire Police department, around 2 p.m. this afternoon. a semi was hit by a train while leaving a quarry between the Mississippi River and Highway 67.

Police say the truck was stopped on the tracks while going to turn into 67, when the northbound train crashed into the cargo. There were no injuries reported.