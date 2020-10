The body of a 67-year-old man was found in Galesburg Sunday morning, October 11.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The body of a 67-year-old man was found in Galesburg Sunday morning, October 11.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, officers found William D. Avery lying in the water in Cedar Fork, a creek near the Bickerdyke Bridge.

Avery's family has been notified. Police said an investigation has begun; the Illinois State Police Department is assisting.