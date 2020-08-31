66-year-old Walnut man dead after car crash Friday

Terrance Graff was driving a Ford Festiva northbound on 256th Street North in Port Byron, Illinois Aug. 28, 2020 around 8 a.m.

PORT BYRON, Ill. — A 66-year-old man from Walnut, Illinois is dead after a crashing his car Friday morning.

Terrance Graff was driving a Ford Festiva northbound on 256th Street North in Port Byron, Illinois Aug. 28, 2020 around 8 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Graff "failed to negotiate a curve" and his car navigated off the road into an embankment, the statement said.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene of the accident.