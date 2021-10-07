60-year-old Davenport woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

Police say a Davenport woman was flown to a medical facility after she was hit by a truck at a crosswalk.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 60-year-old Davenport woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Thursday.

Davenport Police Department released a statement, saying the incident took place at the intersection of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue at 4:53 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was walking westbound at the crosswalk when a truck traveling eastbound made a left turn and hit her.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries on-scene and was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a medical facility.