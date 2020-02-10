5 Muscatine police officers recognized with awards for saving lives

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A fifth Muscatine Police Officer has been recognized for his life-saving efforts.
Officer Casey Jensen was presented the Life Saving Award by Mayor Diana Broderson, and is now the fifth Muscatine officer to be honored in 2020.
Other officers presented with the same award include Whitney Pena, Mark Schollmeyer, and Matt Fowler.
According to discovermuscatine.com, "Officer Jensen was dispatched to the riverfront regarding a female that was having a mental health crisis on August 25, 2020. The female was in the mud at the water line and refused to come to the shore. She walked into the Mississippi River trying to end her life saying she wanted to die. Officer Jensen entered the river, grabbed ahold of her and brought her back to shore. The woman’s life was saved due to the quick actions of the officer."
The Life Saving Medal is awarded to an officer who, while acting within their scope of duties, saves the life of another person.