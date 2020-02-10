5 Muscatine police officers recognized with awards for saving lives

According to discovermuscatine.com, "Officer Jensen was dispatched to the riverfront regarding a female that was having a mental health crisis on August 25, 2020. The female was in the mud at the water line and refused to come to the shore. She walked into the Mississippi River trying to end her life saying she wanted to die. Officer Jensen entered the river, grabbed ahold of her and brought her back to shore. The woman’s life was saved due to the quick actions of the officer."