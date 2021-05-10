5 injured in rural Whiteside County intersection crash

A car that failed to stop at a Whiteside County intersection struck another car and rolled over, injuring almost everyone involved.

A crash at a rural Whiteside County intersection sent five people to the hospital on Saturday, May 8.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 3: 50 p.m., a truck was travelling north on Hickory Hills Road at the same time another car, an SUV, was travelling west on Route 172, and met at the intersection.

The truck reportedly failed to stop as the SUV was making its way through the intersection, and leading the SUV to strike the truck's passenger side.

After the initial impact, the truck rolled over multiple times.

When authorities arrived at the scene, five of the six people involved in the crash were found with minor or serious injuries.

The truck was driven by a 40-year old Rock Falls woman, who was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, alongside a 14-year-old female passenger, who had sustained more serious wounds.

The SUV was piloted by 32-year old man from Salem, Wisconsinm wh owas sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The SUV's passengers, a 30-year-old woman also from Salem, and a 55-year-old woman from Union Grove, Wisconsin, were also rushed to the hospital with serious and minor injuries, respectively.

After the crash, traffic lanes were closed until approximately 5:30 p.m.