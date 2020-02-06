4 people and a cat escape from Geneseo house fire

Firefighters went into the house after the residents got out to rescue the scared kitty.

The Geneseo Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early evening on Monday, June 1st and also ended up rescuing a cat in the process.

Firefighters responded to the scene at a duplex house in the 100 block of North Hill Street at about 6 p.m.

The crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and minimize damage to the building.

They were later alerted to the fact that a cat was still in the house. Firefighters then entered the building, rescued him from his hiding place, and returned him to his owner.