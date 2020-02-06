4 people and a cat escape from Geneseo house fire

The Geneseo Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early evening on Monday, June 1st and also ended up rescuing a cat in the process.
Firefighters responded to the scene at a duplex house in the 100 block of North Hill Street at about 6 p.m.
The crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and minimize damage to the building.
They were later alerted to the fact that a cat was still in the house. Firefighters then entered the building, rescued him from his hiding place, and returned him to his owner.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.