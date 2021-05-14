3 dead in Bureau County after car crashes into semi-truck trailer

A car travelling down Interstate 80 collided with the trailer of a semi-truck, killing all three people inside the vehicle.

Three people were killed in an Interstate 80 crash where a car collided with the trailer of a semi-truck in the afternoon on Thursday, May 13.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 2:42 p.m., a car, driven by a 26-year-old man and containing two passengers, all from South Bend, Indiana, was travelling west on I-80 in Bureau County when it approached a semi-truck and trailer that had been slowed down due to traffic.

The car then proceeded to crash into the trailer head-on.

All occupants of the car; the driver, a 22-year old woman, and a 1-year-old girl, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck's driver, a 69-year-old man from Wisconsin, did not appear to be harmed.