3 dead in Bureau County after car crashes into semi-truck trailer

Three people were killed in an Interstate 80 crash where a car collided with the trailer of a semi-truck in the afternoon on Thursday, May 13.
According to Illinois State Police, at around 2:42 p.m., a car, driven by a 26-year-old man and containing two passengers, all from South Bend, Indiana, was travelling west on I-80 in Bureau County when it approached a semi-truck and trailer that had been slowed down due to traffic.
The car then proceeded to crash into the trailer head-on.
All occupants of the car; the driver, a 22-year old woman, and a 1-year-old girl, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi-truck's driver, a 69-year-old man from Wisconsin, did not appear to be harmed.
Immediately after the crash, all westbound lanes were closed for cleanup and investigation, diverting traffic onto IL Route 40. Traffic was reopened around 6:22 p.m.