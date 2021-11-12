$250 million has just been made available to fight gun crime in Illinois. Here's why the Quad Cities may not see a dime

The money is part of an expansion of the Reimagine Public Safety Act that Gov. Pritzker signed Friday.

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday, Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker signed an expansion to the Re-imagine Public Safety Act. It's one way the Governor says the State is taking a stand against gun violence.

"Too much tragedy, too much loss. We're all here to say enough is enough". Said Governor J.B. Pritzker. The expansion will make $250 million available to communities across the state of Illinois to fight against gun violence. "Investing in education, and employment in human services and mental health in communities that have been truly forgotten." the Governor went on to say.

The State's violence prevention approach includes four pillars:

High Risk Youth Intervention

Violence Prevention Services

Youth Development Programs

Trauma Recovery Services

Family Resources says there is a need for these programs in the Quad Cities area. "we are definitely noticing that those involved in gun crimes are getting younger and younger." said Tee LeShoure with Family Resources. "The sooner that we get involved; social services, law enforcement, the community, all of the pieces that come together, the sooner that we get involved in those communities, we can kind of work to wrap those services around those individuals, families, and community members." LeShoure went on to say.

But Illinois Democratic Representative Mike Halpin says the Illinois Quad Cities will likely not see any of these funds despite a need. "This bill probably won't have a huge impact on the Illinois Quad Cities." Said Rep. Halpin. "Mainly because our cities don't have that real concentrated gun violence that some of our other communities, particularly in Chicago are seeing."

Moline Police Chief, Darren Gault agrees that although the Illinois Quad Cities may not see the same issues of gun violence as Chicago and other cities, his department can still benefit from an expansion from these services. "Law enforcement is not in this alone. We are a piece of the puzzle in this community. We're always looking for someone else to be a part of that, and these social service programs are certainly very important.

Local communities and organizations are still encouraged to apply for the grant money. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the money will be dispersed to organizations that can provide evidence-based need.