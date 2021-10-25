23-year-old Rock Island District shooting victim dies 1 year later

Darien Ramsdale was left paralyzed after police say he was randomly shot in the District of Rock Island last year.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A young man who was shot in the District of Rock Island in August 2020 died this past weekend.

News 8 spoke to the family of 23-year-old Darien Ramsdale who confirmed his passing on Saturday at an Iowa City hospital, but it's unclear whether or not the life-altering injuries he sustained led to his death.

Ramsdale was left paralyzed from the chest down and underwent the same diaphragm tracing surgery as former actor Christopher Reeve. He was one of six people shot that night, five were injured and one person died.

Police say Ramsdale was randomly shot by 43-year-old Dewaun Anthony Berry who has been arrested and charged with murder. It is unknown whether or not Berry will receive additional charges.