21-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after Davenport car crash

The victim was found in the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Bridge Avenue, according to Davenport Police Department.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car Tuesday evening, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Bridge Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was found by police in the median between the east and westbound lanes of Kimberly Road, just east of Bridge Avenue. The initial report says the man was hit by a 2013 Mazda 3 that was heading eastbound on Kimberly Road when it struck him in the roadway.

The man was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals for medical treatment.

Police are currently investigating the incident.