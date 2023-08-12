Kalayna Durr of Henry County crowned 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen

18-year-old Kalayna Durr of Henry County received the coveted title on Saturday evening.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen has officially been crowned.

18-year-old Kalayna Durr of Henry County received the coveted title on Saturday evening.

Durr was chosen out of 104 competitors from across Iowa. All contestants were previously crowned queen of their respective county fairs.

Durr is the daughter of Tony and Ann Durr, Daniel Hester and Deana Boecker.

Kiley Langley of Muscatine County took first runner-up, with Lillian Howe of Fremont County and Taylor Bartholomew of Washington County taking second and third runner-up respectively.

In addition to her crown, sash and trophy, the title of State Fair Queen comes with a few extra bonuses: Derr received a total of $9,000 in scholarship money, plus a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card, a pair of diamond earrings, cowboy boots and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Blue Ribbon Foundation.