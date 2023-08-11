Iowa State Fair attendance trending higher than 2022 and 2021, but behind record 2019 pace

Is the 2023 Iowa State Fair going to break attendance records? Up until Day 7, it was on track to best 2019's numbers. Here's where the fair stands now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has brought in more than 1 million visitors each of the past five fair years, meaning that the 2023 "Best Days Ever" celebration has some high attendance standards to meet.

Here's how this year's attendance is faring so far.

Attendance slightly rebounded on Day 8 with a total of 101,475 visitors on Thursday. That's the third-highest daily attendance so far this year, behind top-ranking Day 3 (118,286) and Day 4 (114,937).

A total of 823,464 people have walked through the gates so far.

Still, the 2023 celebration has yet to catch up with its record pace. Despite higher numbers on Thursday, Wednesday's drop in attendance has put 2023 more than 9,000 people behind 2019's Day 1-8 attendance of 832,623.

Day 8 Grandstand performer Maren Morris brought in the third-lowest ticket sales of the fair, beating out Day 5's The Black Keys and Day 7's Lindsey Stirling.

Saturday, Aug. 12's Day 3 (118,286) attendance can be partially attributed to political appearances by Former President Donald Trump, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other 2024 candidates.

Day 1-8 Attendance Totals

2023: 823,464

2022: 795,271

2021: 774,773

2019: 832,623

2018: 796,259

The full 2023 Grandstand lineup is:

Thursday, Aug. 10: For King & Country

Friday, Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Saturday, Aug. 12: New Kids on the Block

Sunday, Aug. 13: Eric Church

Monday, Aug. 14: The Black Keys

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling

Thursday, Aug. 17: Maren Morris

Friday, Aug. 18: Ludacris

Saturday, Aug. 19: The Chicks

Sunday, Aug. 20: Jason Aldean

You can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2023 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2022 and 2021.

Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-18, 2024.

Day 8

2023 — 101,475 Grandstand (Maren Morris): 6,183

2022 — 99, 715

2021 — 96,064

2019 — 104,247

Day 7

2023 — 98,751 Grandstand (Lindsey Stirling): 5,930

2022 — 97,901

2021 — 91,510

2019 — 109,323

Day 6

2023 — 101,244 Grandstand (Jeff Dunham): 7,644

2022 — 99,965

2021 — 90,688

2019 — 102,953

Day 5

2023 — 100,214 Grandstand (The Black Keys): 5,482

2022 — 87,599

2021 — 95,621

2019 — 97,682

Day 4

2023 — 114,937 Grandstand (Eric Church): 17,283

2022 — 110,661

2021 — 107,410

2019 — 108,283

Day 3

2023 — 118,286 Grandstand (New Kids on the Block): 9,481

2022 — 113,012

2021 — 111, 603

2019 — 122,111

Day 2

2023 — 101,177 Grandstand (Tyler Hubbard): 7,140

2022 — 103,556

2021 — 104,177

2019 — 103,096

Day 1