Iowa State Fair attendance trending higher than 2022 and 2021, but behind record 2019 pace

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has brought in more than 1 million visitors each of the past five fair years, meaning that the 2023 "Best Days Ever" celebration has some high attendance standards to meet.
2022’s total of 1,118,763 was more than 2021 (1,094,480) but less than 2019's all-time attendance record (1,170,375).
Here's how this year's attendance is faring so far.
Attendance slightly rebounded on Day 8 with a total of 101,475 visitors on Thursday. That's the third-highest daily attendance so far this year, behind top-ranking Day 3 (118,286) and Day 4 (114,937).
A total of 823,464 people have walked through the gates so far.
Still, the 2023 celebration has yet to catch up with its record pace. Despite higher numbers on Thursday, Wednesday's drop in attendance has put 2023 more than 9,000 people behind 2019's Day 1-8 attendance of 832,623.
Day 8 Grandstand performer Maren Morris brought in the third-lowest ticket sales of the fair, beating out Day 5's The Black Keys and Day 7's Lindsey Stirling.
Saturday, Aug. 12's Day 3 (118,286) attendance can be partially attributed to political appearances by Former President Donald Trump, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other 2024 candidates.
Day 1-8 Attendance Totals
- 2023: 823,464
- 2022: 795,271
- 2021: 774,773
- 2019: 832,623
- 2018: 796,259
The full 2023 Grandstand lineup is:
- Thursday, Aug. 10: For King & Country
- Friday, Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
- Saturday, Aug. 12: New Kids on the Block
- Sunday, Aug. 13: Eric Church
- Monday, Aug. 14: The Black Keys
- Tuesday, Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Maren Morris
- Friday, Aug. 18: Ludacris
- Saturday, Aug. 19: The Chicks
- Sunday, Aug. 20: Jason Aldean
You can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2023 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2022 and 2021.
Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-18, 2024.
Day 8
- 2023 — 101,475
- Grandstand (Maren Morris): 6,183
- 2022 — 99, 715
- 2021 — 96,064
- 2019 — 104,247
Day 7
- 2023 — 98,751
- Grandstand (Lindsey Stirling): 5,930
- 2022 — 97,901
- 2021 — 91,510
- 2019 — 109,323
Day 6
- 2023 — 101,244
- Grandstand (Jeff Dunham): 7,644
- 2022 — 99,965
- 2021 — 90,688
- 2019 — 102,953
Day 5
- 2023 — 100,214
- Grandstand (The Black Keys): 5,482
- 2022 — 87,599
- 2021 — 95,621
- 2019 — 97,682
Day 4
- 2023 — 114,937
- Grandstand (Eric Church): 17,283
- 2022 — 110,661
- 2021 — 107,410
- 2019 — 108,283
Day 3
- 2023 — 118,286
- Grandstand (New Kids on the Block): 9,481
- 2022 — 113,012
- 2021 — 111, 603
- 2019 — 122,111
Day 2
- 2023 — 101,177
- Grandstand (Tyler Hubbard): 7,140
- 2022 — 103,556
- 2021 — 104,177
- 2019 — 103,096
Day 1
- 2023 — 87.380
- Grandstand (For King & Country): 9,480
- 2022 — 82,862
- 2021 — 77,700
- 2019 — 105,585