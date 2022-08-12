Through Day 7, Iowa State Fair still on track for 1 million visitors

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Only 93,348 people attended the Iowa State Fair on Friday as severe weather rolled over central Iowa.
Friday's number is significantly lower than Day 9 of last year (101,952) and of 2019 (112,891).
Compared to previous days of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Friday also fell short: only Day 1 and Day 5 had lower attendance totals, with 82,862 visitors and 87,599 visitors respectively.
So far, the 2022 Iowa State Fair has brought in a total of 888,619 visitors, exceeding Day 1 through 9 totals of 2021 (876,825).
Day 1-9 Attendance Totals
- 2022 — 888,619
- 2021 — 876,825
- 2019 — 945,514
- 2018 — 898,706
The ninth Grandstand act of the fair, Disturbed, brought in 7,564 people. Brooks & Dunn on Friday, Aug. 12 (Day 2) had the biggest Grandstand crowd so far this year at 15,074.
The full Grandstand lineup is:
- Thursday, August 11: Skillet
- Friday, August 12: Brooks & Dunn
- Saturday, August 13: Nelly
- Sunday, August 14: Demi Lovato
- Monday, August 15: Alanis Morissette
- Tuesday, August 16: ZZ Top
- Wednesday, August 17: John Crist
- Thursday, August 18: Kane Brown
- Friday, August 19: Disturbed
- Saturday, August 20: Keith Urban
- Sunday, August 21: Carrie Underwood
Throughout the fair, you can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2022 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2021, plus 2019.
There was no Iowa State Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19. Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20, 2023.
Day 9
- 2022 — 93,348
- Grandstand (Disturbed): 7,564
- 2021 — 101,952
- 2019 — 112,891
Day 8
- 2022 — 99,715
- Grandstand (Kane Brown): 14,541
- 2021 — 96,064
- 2019 — 104,247
Day 7
- 2022 — 97,901
- Grandstand (John Crist): 3,055
- 2021 — 91,510
- 2019 — 109,323
Day 6
- 2022 — 99,965
- Grandstand (ZZ Top): 6,992
- 2021 — 90,688
- 2019 — 102,953
Day 5
- 2022 — 87,599
- Grandstand (Alanis Morisette): 12,129
- 2021 — 95,621
- 2019 — 97,682
Day 4
- 2022 — 110,661
- Grandstand (Demi Lovato): 5,008
- 2021 — 107,410
- 2019 — 108,283
Day 3
- 2022 — 113,012
- Grandstand (Nelly): 13,270
- 2021 — 111,603
- 2019 — 122,111
Day 2
- 2022 — 103,556
- Grandstand (Brooks & Dunn): 15,074
- 2021 — 104,177
- 2019 — 103,096
Day 1
- 2022 — 82,862
- Grandstand (Skillet): 4,537
- 2021 — 77,700
- 2019 — 84,928
Watch: Complete coverage of the 2022 Iowa State Fair