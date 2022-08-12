x
Local

Through Day 7, Iowa State Fair still on track for 1 million visitors

Officials said that on Monday alone, the fair saw an attendance of 88,000 visitors, and it's well on track to beat last year's numbers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Only 93,348 people attended the Iowa State Fair on Friday as severe weather rolled over central Iowa

Friday's number is significantly lower than Day 9 of last year (101,952) and of 2019 (112,891). 

Compared to previous days of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Friday also fell short: only Day 1 and Day 5 had lower attendance totals, with 82,862 visitors and 87,599 visitors respectively. 

So far, the 2022 Iowa State Fair has brought in a total of 888,619 visitors, exceeding Day 1 through 9 totals of 2021 (876,825). 

Day 1-9 Attendance Totals

  • 2022 — 888,619
  • 2021 — 876,825
  • 2019 — 945,514
  • 2018 — 898,706

The ninth Grandstand act of the fair, Disturbed, brought in 7,564 people. Brooks & Dunn on Friday, Aug. 12 (Day 2) had the biggest Grandstand crowd so far this year at 15,074. 

The full Grandstand lineup is:

  • Thursday, August 11: Skillet 
  • Friday, August 12: Brooks & Dunn 
  • Saturday, August 13: Nelly 
  • Sunday, August 14: Demi Lovato 
  • Monday, August 15: Alanis Morissette 
  • Tuesday, August 16: ZZ Top 
  • Wednesday, August 17: John Crist 
  • Thursday, August 18: Kane Brown 
  • Friday, August 19: Disturbed 
  • Saturday, August 20: Keith Urban 
  • Sunday, August 21: Carrie Underwood

Throughout the fair, you can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2022 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2021, plus 2019

There was no Iowa State Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19. Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20, 2023.

Day 9

  • 2022 — 93,348
    • Grandstand (Disturbed): 7,564
  • 2021 — 101,952
  • 2019 — 112,891

Day 8

  • 2022 — 99,715
    • Grandstand (Kane Brown): 14,541
  • 2021 — 96,064
  • 2019 — 104,247

Day 7

  • 2022 — 97,901
    • Grandstand (John Crist): 3,055
  • 2021 — 91,510
  • 2019 — 109,323

Day 6

  • 2022 — 99,965
    • Grandstand (ZZ Top): 6,992
  • 2021 — 90,688
  • 2019 — 102,953

Day 5

  • 2022 — 87,599
    • Grandstand (Alanis Morisette): 12,129
  • 2021 — 95,621
  • 2019 — 97,682

Day 4

  • 2022 — 110,661
    • Grandstand (Demi Lovato): 5,008
  • 2021 — 107,410
  • 2019 — 108,283

Day 3

  • 2022 — 113,012 
    • Grandstand (Nelly): 13,270
  • 2021 — 111,603
  • 2019 — 122,111

Day 2

  • 2022 — 103,556
    • Grandstand (Brooks & Dunn): 15,074
  • 2021 — 104,177
  • 2019 — 103,096

Day 1

  • 2022 — 82,862
    • Grandstand (Skillet): 4,537
  • 2021 — 77,700 
  • 2019 — 84,928

