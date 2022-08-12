Through Day 7, Iowa State Fair still on track for 1 million visitors

Officials said that on Monday alone, the fair saw an attendance of 88,000 visitors, and it's well on track to beat last year's numbers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Only 93,348 people attended the Iowa State Fair on Friday as severe weather rolled over central Iowa.

Friday's number is significantly lower than Day 9 of last year (101,952) and of 2019 (112,891).

Compared to previous days of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Friday also fell short: only Day 1 and Day 5 had lower attendance totals, with 82,862 visitors and 87,599 visitors respectively.

So far, the 2022 Iowa State Fair has brought in a total of 888,619 visitors, exceeding Day 1 through 9 totals of 2021 (876,825).

Day 1-9 Attendance Totals

2022 — 888,619

2021 — 876,825

2019 — 945,514

2018 — 898,706

The ninth Grandstand act of the fair, Disturbed, brought in 7,564 people. Brooks & Dunn on Friday, Aug. 12 (Day 2) had the biggest Grandstand crowd so far this year at 15,074.

The full Grandstand lineup is:

Thursday, August 11: Skillet

Friday, August 12: Brooks & Dunn

Saturday, August 13: Nelly

Sunday, August 14: Demi Lovato

Monday, August 15: Alanis Morissette

Tuesday, August 16: ZZ Top

Wednesday, August 17: John Crist

Thursday, August 18: Kane Brown

Friday, August 19: Disturbed

Saturday, August 20: Keith Urban

Sunday, August 21: Carrie Underwood

Throughout the fair, you can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2022 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2021, plus 2019.

There was no Iowa State Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19. Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20, 2023.

Stay with Local 5 as we continue to update you with day-by-day attendance totals.

MORE FROM THE FAIR: Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to try and where to find them

Day 9

2022 — 93,348 Grandstand (Disturbed): 7,564

2021 — 101,952

2019 — 112,891

Day 8

2022 — 99,715 Grandstand (Kane Brown): 14,541

2021 — 96,064

2019 — 104,247

Day 7

2022 — 97,901 Grandstand (John Crist): 3,055

2021 — 91,510

2019 — 109,323

Day 6

2022 — 99,965 Grandstand (ZZ Top): 6,992

2021 — 90,688

2019 — 102,953

Day 5

2022 — 87,599 Grandstand (Alanis Morisette): 12,129

2021 — 95,621

2019 — 97,682

Day 4

2022 — 110,661 Grandstand (Demi Lovato): 5,008

2021 — 107,410

2019 — 108,283

Day 3

2022 — 113,012 Grandstand (Nelly): 13,270

2021 — 111,603

2019 — 122,111

Day 2

2022 — 103,556 Grandstand (Brooks & Dunn): 15,074

2021 — 104,177

2019 — 103,096

Day 1

2022 — 82,862 Grandstand (Skillet): 4,537

2021 — 77,700

2019 — 84,928