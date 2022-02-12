2022 Genesis Shootout pairings announced

The matchups for the 28th annual Genesis Shootout have been announced, with seven games scheduled to take place between Illinois and Iowa high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for the 28th annual Genesis Shootout have been announced, according to a news release.

The pairings for the Dec. 17 tournament, which will be held at Augustana College's Carver Physical Education Center, were announced on Friday by Tournament Director Pete Ivanic.

The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1 (10:00 a.m.) - Alleman vs. Davenport Central

Game 2 (11:30 a.m.) - Geneseo vs. Davenport North

Game 3 (1:15 p.m.) - Sterling vs. Assumption

Game 4 (2:45 p.m.) - Galesburg vs. North Scott

Game 5 (4:15 p.m.) - United Township vs. Davenport West

Game 6 (6:00 p.m.) - Bettendorf vs. Rock Island

Game 7 (7:45 p.m.) - Pleasant Valley vs. Moline

The cross-river rivalry features seven games, each featuring a matchup between Illinois and Iowa squads. Iowa has won the previous six shootouts, prevailing over Illinois in four of seven games in last year's tournament.

The annual tournament press conference will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. inside the Carver Physical Education Center.