2022 Genesis Shootout pairings announced

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for the 28th annual Genesis Shootout have been announced, according to a news release.
The pairings for the Dec. 17 tournament, which will be held at Augustana College's Carver Physical Education Center, were announced on Friday by Tournament Director Pete Ivanic.
The full schedule is as follows:
- Game 1 (10:00 a.m.) - Alleman vs. Davenport Central
- Game 2 (11:30 a.m.) - Geneseo vs. Davenport North
- Game 3 (1:15 p.m.) - Sterling vs. Assumption
- Game 4 (2:45 p.m.) - Galesburg vs. North Scott
- Game 5 (4:15 p.m.) - United Township vs. Davenport West
- Game 6 (6:00 p.m.) - Bettendorf vs. Rock Island
- Game 7 (7:45 p.m.) - Pleasant Valley vs. Moline
The cross-river rivalry features seven games, each featuring a matchup between Illinois and Iowa squads. Iowa has won the previous six shootouts, prevailing over Illinois in four of seven games in last year's tournament.
The annual tournament press conference will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. inside the Carver Physical Education Center.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel