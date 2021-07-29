Get a first look at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Butter Cow

Fun fact: the case where the Butter Cow is made is kept at around 42°.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2021 Iowa State Fair is right around the corner, and the legendary Butter Cow will be back in plain view for all visitors.

But have you seen how it's put together?

The sculptor, Sarah Pratt, started putting the buttery masterpiece together on Monday. She's been sculpting the cow for 15 years, taking over for Norma Duffy Lyon in 2006.

This year, Pratt hopes to honor Norma.

"We have well over 1,000 pounds to put into this display. We will also be featuring a likeness of Joe Lyon, who was Norma's husband and also a giant in the dairy industry," Pratt said.

Also new to the display will be a buttery display of the Giant Slide. Pratt won't be finished with everything come Aug. 12, but if you check back on Day 4 or 5, it will be complete.

Fun fact: the case where the Butter Cow is made is kept at around 42°.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.