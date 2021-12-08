x
WATCH LIVE: 2021 Iowa State Fair Opening Ceremonies

After a 2020 pandemic hiatus, the Iowa State Fair is officially back.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans did not get to come together around the Butter Cow last year, but the cows, corn dogs and crowds are coming back Thursday.

Day 1 of the 2021 fair began with the Opening Day Historical Walking Tour at 8 a.m., which started at the DNR Building. That was followed by the opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. at the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were in attendance.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide. 

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

