Halloween spending reach record highs this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Halloween spending has spiked to record highs in 2021, averaging about $10 billion in spending.

That's $2 billion more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Rachel Talbot, a sales associate at Spirit Halloween in Davenport said these numbers have reflected in their sales.

"Sales have increased 25% versus last year. Everyday has just been busy," said Talbot.

The average household with kids is expected to spend $175 on costumes, candy and decorations. This is double the expectation of 2020.

One mom shopping at Spirit Halloween spent even more than that.

"I spent double what I usually spend. Usually they like to make their costumes. This year they wanted to be something that I couldn't figure out how to make," said Jamie, Spirit Halloween shopper.

Rachel said some of the costume and decoration shipments were late, she believes as a result of COVID. Although this didn't stop people's Halloween hunting.

One shopper said COVID is the reason why they're going all out this year.