Halloween spending reach record highs this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Halloween spending has spiked to record highs in 2021, averaging about $10 billion in spending.
That's $2 billion more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Rachel Talbot, a sales associate at Spirit Halloween in Davenport said these numbers have reflected in their sales.
"Sales have increased 25% versus last year. Everyday has just been busy," said Talbot.
The average household with kids is expected to spend $175 on costumes, candy and decorations. This is double the expectation of 2020.
One mom shopping at Spirit Halloween spent even more than that.
"I spent double what I usually spend. Usually they like to make their costumes. This year they wanted to be something that I couldn't figure out how to make," said Jamie, Spirit Halloween shopper.
Rachel said some of the costume and decoration shipments were late, she believes as a result of COVID. Although this didn't stop people's Halloween hunting.
One shopper said COVID is the reason why they're going all out this year.
"When the pandemic hit, no one was able to go trick-or-treating and that kind of did ruined it for a lot of kids. So since everybody's able to get vaccinated we're going to do a big because you guys missed a year," said Charlena Bonds, Spirit Halloween Shopper.