20 years of pumpkin picking at Pride of the Wapsi farm

LONG GROVE, Iowa — Pride of the Wapsi is celebrating its 20th year of pumpkin picking fun.

Dozens of families new and returning were at the opening weekend, enjoying games and activities in addition to the pumpkin farm. "Without farms like this, our kids don't know where food begins," owner Pat Dierickx said.

Dierickx and his wife have changed how things work on the farm over the years. For example, after the COVID pandemic, people now pay a flat rate for any size pumpkin. "That allows us and the consumer to pick whatever pumpkin they wanted — they could prepay for it online," Dierickx said.

Dierickx added that the farm is about more than just plucking orange gourds out from the ground. "When I was growing up, the fondest memories I have are when my parents did things with us," he said. "That is the drive and desire what we have for families that come out to our farm, is to have a family experience, and create family memories."

Dierickx hopes to pass down the tradition. "I've got two sons and a daughter, and in some form or fashion, they help us get done what they can, when they can," he said.

While this summer drought has had a negative effect on corn and soybean for many Midwest farmers, including Dierickx, he said the pumpkins have been doing alright. "Pumpkins do well in an arid environment, meaning the diseases that can affect them are minimized," he said.