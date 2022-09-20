x
2-year-old boy dies after choking at Muscatine park

Muscatine police report that the child died "due to a foreign object that was obstructing the child’s airway."
Credit: Pixabay

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 2-year-old boy died after swallowing a foreign object at Eversmeyer Park in Muscatine on Friday, Sept. 16, according to Muscatine police.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to the park in the 1100 block of Orange Street, after they received an emergency call for a 2-year-old that had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing.

People on the scene had started CPR and efforts to revive him continued as the child was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital. 

The child was pronounced deceased after those efforts were unsuccessful.

"It has been determined that the child stopped breathing due to a foreign object that was obstructing the child’s airway," Muscatine Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider said in a press release.

