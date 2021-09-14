2 Illinois nuclear plants saved in energy plan set to go to Pritzker

Coal plants need to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2038, and be carbon-free by 2045.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Illinois nuclear plants would be saved from closure and carbon-emitting coal plants closed in the next quarter-century in a clean-energy package the Senate approved.

The action Monday to make Illinois carbon-free by 2045 now moves to a supportive Gov. J.B . Prtizker to sign it into law.

The legislation would provide a $700 million subsidy to Exelon to keep open nuclear plants in Byron and Morris.

It came on the same day Exelon had threatened to begin shutting down the Byron plant.