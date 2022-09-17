2 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in Rock Island Co.

Officials say the incident happened Friday night around 10 p.m. on Interstate 280 near the Quad Cities International Airport.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County.

Three vehicles were involved while traveling westbound on the highway.

Officials said a Chevrolet stopped in a right lane for an unknown reason before a Ford hit the Chevrolet on its rear-end and then a GMC struck the backside of the Ford vehicle.

Two men driving the Chevrolet and Ford were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A man driving the GMC and a woman passenger in the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries.