2 teenage girls reported missing in Jones County

Elizabeth Rodgers and Rylea Ostrander were reported missing after reportedly being last located at Rustic Park in Lost Nation, Iowa Thursday afternoon.

Two teenage girls have been reported missing in Jones County on Thursday, January 7 after they were reportedly last seen walking to a local park.

Rylea Ostrander (pictured top) and Elizabeth Rogers (pictured bottom) have been reported missing out of Lost Nation, Iowa and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quickfind to attempt to quickly locate the pair.

According to a Facebook post from Midland Middle/High School, the two got on the bus to Lost Nation and went to Rylea's home.

Reportedly, the girls' last known location was in Rustic Park, where the girls walked to after arriving in Lost Nation and did not return from.

According to the school's post, a lone backpack was later found in the park.

Elizabeth Rogers was described as wearing a black and camo Massimo hoodie and tight black jeans, as well as having drawn-on rectangular eyebrows.