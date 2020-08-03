18 local businesses dish out samples for Taste of Leclaire

18 local businesses in the city gave out free samples from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., giving residents the incentive to get out on the streets and experience the town and do some shopping.

Businesses say that they're also getting ready for activity to increase with spring coming in just a couple weeks. "With the weather getting nicer we are seeing a lot more people come down here, when they have different functions like this on weekends it gets real busy down here... food is always gonna bring people down no matter what free food," says Kelly Scheider from Black Crow Salvages, one of the businesses drawing in customers with samples.