18 local businesses dish out samples for Taste of Leclaire

Warmer temperatures graced LeClaire, Iowa on Saturday, March 7th, letting the Taste of LeClaire reap the benefits of the nice day.
18 local businesses in the city gave out free samples from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., giving residents the incentive to get out on the streets and experience the town and do some shopping.
Samples came from all kinds of shops offering a wide variety of foods, including candy, soup, meat, desserts, craft beers, and many more.
Businesses say that they're also getting ready for activity to increase with spring coming in just a couple weeks. "With the weather getting nicer we are seeing a lot more people come down here, when they have different functions like this on weekends it gets real busy down here... food is always gonna bring people down no matter what free food," says Kelly Scheider from Black Crow Salvages, one of the businesses drawing in customers with samples.
The event was originally supposed to take place on January 18th, but was rescheduled.