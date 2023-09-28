16-year-old shot in Rock Falls

Police say they don't have a suspect but do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A teenager was hit during an evening shooting in Rock Falls.

According the Rock Falls Police, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of East 10 St. shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was eventually flown to another hospital for further treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Rock Falls Police say there is currently no suspect in the shooting, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

