$15 million roadway project coming to Illinois Route 84 in Colona

A new sidewalk and center left-turn lane in both directions are among some of the upcoming changes.

COLONA, Illinois — Illinois Route 84, also known as First Street, is getting a new look at the Illinois Department of Transportation plans reconstruction on a stretch of the roadway in Colona.

The $15 Million project extends from the Rock River to just north of U.S. 6. The largest part of the project would add a center, left-turn lane for both directions between Fifth Ave. and Seventh St.

The roadway itself was constructed in 1933, and I-DOT Engineer of Program Development Becky Marruffo says it's time to address some issues on the road, like a higher number of crashes there.

"When we see that as engineers, that tells us that people are stopping to make turning movements most typically, and if we can get them out of that turn lane, we can improve safety," she says.

Marruffo says the project isn't directly related to the railroad near First St., but a stoplight is being added at Cleveland Rd. to help the flow of traffic.

Sarah Davis leases the Dairy Queen in Colona off First St., and says she's looking forward to seeing the changes.

"It definitely gets more congested down there at the railroad tracks at the turn," she says.

Davis says she also notices to and from work, the road pavement can get bumpy and too narrow in some spots.

"The width and the configuration don't meet the needs of today's users," Marruffo says.

I-DOT is also looking to meet the needs off different users in this area as well, by adding a sidewalk and multi-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Thee project is one of many the state wants to complete over the next six years, but a start date and completion timeline is still up in the air.

"(Those dates) are subject to change depending on the annual budget that's determined by the state's legislature," Marruffo says.