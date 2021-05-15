12 families displaced after early morning condominium fire in Moline

Fire Department says people in the building were alerted because there were working smoke detectors. 12 people were able to escape, 2 needed to be rescued.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department says a fire broke out around 1:15 am Saturday, at a 12 unit condominium complex located near 4th street and 32nd Avenue.

The Fire Department tells News 8, that the three-story condominium had heavy smoke and they could see fire conditions when they arrived. An interior attack was executed and the firefighters searched for people inside. People in the home were alerted to the fire because the building had working smoke detectors which allowed 12 people to safely self-evacuate. Two people needed to be rescued from their balconies.

The initial investigation determined that the fire began in the kitchen of one of the units. The estimated loss from the fire is $50,000. The Fire Department says the building is uninhabitable right now and everyone needed to find temporary housing.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying 4 Engine Companies, 2 Ambulances and an Incident Commander.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Illini Ambulance, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy. Blaze Restoration was contacted to secure the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time with an investigation being completed by the Moline Fire Department.