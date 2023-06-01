Crews responding to fire in Colona mobile home park Thursday night

COLONA, Ill. — Crews are responding to a fire in the Colona Park Mobile Home Community Thursday evening.
Details are minimal, however, it appears that two trailers were affected with at least one being completely burned through. The other looked like it was burned mostly on the outside, but News 8 wasn't able to get a look at the inside.
Several fire departments responded to the scene.
