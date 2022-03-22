Tire dumper marks territory in Whiteside County ditch

About 100 used tires were illegally dumped Monday on the side of Hurd Road. The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to come forward.

TAMPICO, Ill. — Have you witnessed an illegal dumping? The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for information regarding an incident Monday afternoon along Hurd Road.

According to the Facebook post, somewhere between 70 to 100 used tires were left on March 21 in a roadside ditch in the Tampico area.