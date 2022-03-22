Tire dumper marks territory in Whiteside County ditch

TAMPICO, Ill. — Have you witnessed an illegal dumping? The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for information regarding an incident Monday afternoon along Hurd Road.
According to the Facebook post, somewhere between 70 to 100 used tires were left on March 21 in a roadside ditch in the Tampico area.
Anyone with information about the person responsible for the dumping was advised to contact Deputy Cooper Kilberg at 815-772-4044. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.