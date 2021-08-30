East Moline 1-year-old in serious condition after bathtub drowning

After regaining vitals, a 1-year-old has been transferred to a medical facility and is currently in serious condition.

The East Moline Police Department says a 1-year-old child is in serious condition after drowning in a bathtub on Saturday.

According to a report from Police Chief Jeff Ramsey, a relative was giving the child a bath and stepped away to take care of other young children in the apartment. The relative returned and found the child unresponsive due to an apparent drowning incident.

Officers were in the area at the time of the call and arrived on scene within a minute and immediately performed lifesaving procedures on the child.

The child was transported to a hospital in Silvis, Illinois and regained vitals before being moved to a medical facility in Peoria where they remain in serious condition.

Ramsey states there are no signs of foul play as the drowning appears to be a tragic accident at this time.