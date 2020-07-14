1 rescued from Muscatine house fire, firefighter suffered heat exhaustion

MUSCATINE, Iowa — At least one person was rescued from a house on fire in Muscatine and one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion Tuesday.
The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a house on fire in the 500 block of Liberty Street, according to a Facebook post the city posted just before 10 a.m. July 14, 2020.
The post said one person was rescued from the house and taken to Trinity Muscatine suffering from smoke inhalation.
A firefighter also suffered heat exhaustion.
The rescued person and the firefighter are both expected to recover, the post said.