1 person injured after multiple shots fired in Burlington

Burlington Police Department is investigating an incident involving multiple shots fired late-Friday near Washington Street and Argyle Court.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An investigation is underway after an individual suffered a gunshot wound late-Friday evening in Burlington.

In a statement released on Monday, Burlington Police Department says officers responded to a call on Dec. 10th at 11:41 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots near Washington Street and Argyle Court.

Police officers arrived on scene and found one unnamed individual who had been shot.

The victim was transported to local health facilities and the injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Burlington Police did not list any mention of the shooter, and the department says more information will be released once it becomes available.