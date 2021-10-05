1 person injured attempting to rescue animals in Davenport house fire

Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire that left one person injured and two dogs trapped inside.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was injured in a house fire while attempting to rescue animals on Monday, October 4.

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris says crews searched the building and found no other injured people, but two dogs died from the fire.

Crews responded to the structure fire at 11:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Central Park Avenue.

Davenport firefighters arrived on scene and were told by the dispatcher that a person was inside trying to rescue animals in the building. The person exited through a window and suffered fire related injuries.

DFD quickly put out the fire before providing patient care. The injured person was transported to a local hospital for treatment where their current condition is unknown.