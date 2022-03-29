Police: 1 dead following high-speed chase through Sterling and Rock Falls

A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop struck and killed another driver after a head-on collision on Route 30 across the Hennepin Canal, according to police.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A high-speed chase on Tuesday left one person dead and another with life-threating injuries, according to a press release from Rock Falls Police Department.

Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim said the chase began at 3:59 p.m. when a Sterling police officer tried to stop a black Mercedes for a traffic violation. The driver fled and struck another vehicle near 1st Avenue and 3rd Street and continued to drive away. The Sterling officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle in the area of Lefevre Road and 2nd Avenue.

A Rock Falls officer spotted the vehicle at 4:08 p.m. traveling southbound on 12th Avenue and tried to make a stop, but the driver fled at a high-rate of speed. The suspect pulled away from officers and continued east on Route 30 across the Hennepin Canal, according to the report.

Police said the driver continued eastbound and clipped another vehicle at a high rate of speed before crashing head on into a pickup truck traveling westbound on Route 30.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the driver of the of the pickup truck was declared dead at the scene, and a passenger in that vehicle was injured and transported to an area hospital. The driver in the suspect car was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No identities have been released as of Tuesday evening.

The incident is currently under investigation.