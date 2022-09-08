1 dead in early morning Henry County crash

Two vehicles were involved in the accident on Route 78, just north of Highway 22.

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police District 7 troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78 near I-80 in rural Henry County the morning of Thursday Sept. 8. The accident happened around 4:55 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

While responding to the initial crash, a Henry County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a single-car accident. According to Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka, the deputy was treated and released from OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

Illinois Route 78 near County Highway 22 is closed while the investigation ensues.

ISP is not releasing any further information at this time.