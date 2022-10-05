A 38-year-old Davenport woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, just south of Maysville.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott to a report of a single vehicle resting in a ditch.

Investigators found that a 2005 Buick Rendezvous lost control after hitting an embankment and subsequently veered off of the two-lane highway located south of Maysville and into the east ditch of the roadway. The vehicle rolled at least once before coming to a rest in the ditch.

The Buick was being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Davenport, the lone occupant of the vehicle. The woman did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not identify the woman in their press release.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.