Police: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

The incident occurred Monday morning near Illinois Route 40 south of Star Road, according to Illinois State Police.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — One person died following a three-unit motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Monday in Whiteside County, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP).

ISP District 1 Troopers responded to the incident at 10:18 a.m. near Illinois Route 40 south of Star Road. Trooper Jayme Bufford, from the Public Information Office — Southern Region, confirmed one person died in the incident, but no additional information was released as of Monday afternoon.

The crash is currently under investigation.