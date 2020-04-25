1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car vs. train crash in Whiteside County

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger is receiving critical treatment

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office reported an incident where a passenger vehicle collided with a train, resulting in a death and a hospitalization.

The office reported that at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 25th, deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Moline and Smit Roads.

At the scene, they determined that the vehicle was travelling north on Smit Road when it traveled through the crossing and was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound train.

The driver, a 65-year old man from Erie, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old female that was in the passenger seat was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Erie Fire/EMS, Erie Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.