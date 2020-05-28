Local women make thousand of meals for those in need

A local meal service is getting some help to feed people in need with thousands of homemade meals.

Cafe on Vine in Davenport provides free meals to those in need. At this time, only to-go meals are only available. Executive Director, Waunita Sullivan, says due to COVID -19, the cafe started seeing more customers in April.

"We were serving probably about 100-125 more meals a day," Sullivan said.

More than 20 local women teamed up to help provide lunch one day a week for the Cafe.

"It was easy," volunteer Mary Bakeris said. "It was just a few phone calls and everyone was on board. We are all about volunteering in the community and we saw the need, now more than ever with COVID 19."

"This was just one day that we didn’t have to worry about providing food, so it was just a blessing," Sullivan said.

Every Friday morning, Bakeris drops off more than 150 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, 35 dozen homemade cookies and 50 pounds of bananas at the cafe The cookies and sandwiches are made all over the Quad City area, and then dropped of at Mary's house on Thursday.

"I can't sew to make a mask," volunteer Susie Stark said. "I can't even sew a button on, but I can bake.If that's what will help out, where help is needed, i'll do that."

Stark has made more than 200 dozen batches of cookies on her own for Cafe on Vine.

"It makes me feel good that I'm making someone else feel good, even if it's just for a moment," Stark said.

In the past two months, the team of friends has made 1,120 PB& J sandwiches, baked 3,000 cookies, and donated 350 pounds of bananas.

"They give their time and energy and they don't even want thanks," Sullivan said.