Local task force will supply 4,000 masks for Central Dewitt students

DEWITT, Iowa — Central Dewitt Community School District says masks will be required when students return to in-person learning this fall. Students won't have to go out and find their own mask; the district is supplying them for free thanks to the Clinton County Mask Task Force.

The force started small back in March, with a group of local Dewitt women. It has grown to almost 300 members with the help of a Facebook group, which is headed by Dianne Prichard.

"We're needed, we're desperately needed right now," Prichard says.

Prichards dining room has become the force's headquarters. Spreadsheets, stickers, and fabric samples (donated by community members) all line her table.

"Everyone is trying to contribute," Prichard explains. "If you can't sew you can do this. I've had five people say, 'I don't sew anymore, but I have a sewing machine - do you want it?'"

The group has made around 5,000 masks for people around Clinton County since March, but now they have one of their biggest orders yet. The Central Dewitt Community School District has asked for 4,000 masks for all 1,500 students plus staff. It's a new requirement this year and part of a local decision.

"They're looking at it as helping us make masks, but we see it as they're helping us provide an education," says Jen Vance, Assistant Superintendent. "It's hard if we require something to tell people 'go find it on your own'."

Prichard's front porch has become a place for the community to drop off fabric samples with multiple bins. She says she gets two to three packages of fabric mailed each day.

"All over the country people are sending us new fabric," says Prichard. "And really fun fabric, so it's like Christmas everyday."