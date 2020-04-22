Local nurse helping on front lines in New York City

A nurse practitioner from The Quad Cities is seeing it all first hand. She voluntarily left to work for a hospital in New York City.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A nurse practitioner from The Quad Cities is seeing it all first hand. She voluntarily left to work for a hospital in New York City.

Nicole Matthys is a nurse practitioner from Davenport. She works at Genesis Health Systems and decided in the beginning of April to head to New York City to work at a public hospital.

"Of course I'm scared," nurse practitioner Nicole Matthys said. " 'Do you think you are going to get the virus?' Maybe, I don`t know, but I am willing to take that chance. That is what I'm here for, I'm in healthcare."

Matthys was only planning to stay for three weeks, but decided to extend her stay.

"There is no rule that says I have to stay," Matthys said. "They can't make me stay, but I want to stay, I want to help."

She is working six days a week with 12 hour shifts each day. Majority of her patients are dealing with the virus.

"You are wearing gowns, gloves, a N95 mask, a surgical mask over that and some sort of eye protective wear wether it's a shield or goggles," Matthys said.

Along with her gear, the hospital has a system to prevent her from and others to exposure.

"We will say 'I'll go in the patients room, you can stand out here, so that way we are not both in the room'," Matthys said. "They also gave us the option of calling into the room, which is nice. If the patient can talk and has a telephone near them, there is no reason for us to actually be at their bedside."

She says staying positive is getting her through long days.

"I tell patients 'hey you guys, people are going home, they are surviving this virus and we are going to get though this'," Matthys said.

She says things seem to be looking up for the city.

"I feel like the curve is flattening here," Matthys said. "We are actually on the downslope right now, we are not having as many admissions or transfers to the ICU. Things are getting better here."

She says she has discharged many patients.

"Telling them that they are doing well and sending them home, that really makes my day," Matthys said.