Local Muscatine organizations deliver free meals to those in need

Volunteers are coming together to make sure no one in their community goes hungry.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Local Muscatine organizations are delivering free meals to those in need.

"Just to let people know that we remember them, we care about them, we are here for them," Lt. Greg Bock with The Salvation Army said. "Trying to do what we do that is the most good, anyway that we can, everyday that we can."

The Salvation Army, United Way, and Muscatine Center for Social Action have teamed up to pass out more than 70 meals a day.

The meals are for anyone over 60 who cant go outside because of health concerns.

"We are delivering to the people who have those aliments, who have the heart issues, or the respiratory issues," Bock said.

Screened volunteers pick up the hot meals and drive to the houses. If someone doesn't want to come outside, volunteers will leave the meal on the doorstep. Next, they will call and say it is outside. and now, they are delivering hot meals.

"We were all just sitting around at home doing nothing, feeling like we really want to help, and this seems like something that is really needed, and easy for us," volunteer Meghan Custis said.

Each car of volunteers delivers around 15 meals a day.

The Salvation Army says they plan to do deliver meals every weekday until the pandemic is over. Thursdays, the organizations will deliver grocery bags instead of hot meals.

"I feel that I am in a spot, fortunately, where I can help others, and I just think it's a good thing to do," volunteer Anthony Nietzel said.

The Salvation Army food pantry will still be open and they will also have bread outside for anyone to pick up during regular business hours.

MCSA will have their food pantry open Tuesday and Thursday for bag pick up for 10 am - 12 pm. Households will receive one bag per week, either delivered on Thursday OR picked up at the food pantry.