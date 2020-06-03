Local law enforcement wants more clarification on Gov. Pritzker's no cash bail idea

Local police fear no cash bail could cause problems, but they see where it could be necessary.

MORRISON, Illinois — Opposition is growing toward Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s plan to end cash bail. A new coalition of law enforcement organization formed on Monday to oppose efforts in the General Assembly to end cash bail. It’s part of the governor’s criminal justice reform saying the policy is discriminatory.

In 2017, Illinois changed how people accused of crimes can get out of jail before their court cases go to trial with a new reform bill. Currently, those who commit less violent crimes don’t have to post cash bonds to get out of jail. But Governor Pritzker’s idea to expand that makes some local police nervous.

Right now, Whiteside County has close to 100 inmates in jail, but Sheriff John Booker says only a couple dozen are sentenced.

“A lot of people in our jail are sitting there because they can’t post bond,” says Sheriff Booker.

Overcrowded jails are one reason why Governor Pritzker wants to get rid of cash bail. He also says the current system is unfair to those who can’t afford their bail. But Moline Detective Jon Leach says bond isn’t meant to be punishment, it’s protection.

“A lot of these people are getting out and committing more crimes,” says Detective Leach. “We see a lot of the same people get arrested multiple times, not just for misdemeanors but for felonies.”

Those criminals, he says, should pay bail. But he understands some exceptions.

“I believe for first offenders and for people who don’t have much of criminal history,” Detective Leach says. “It’s a great thing, gives people another chance.”

Rock Island County State’s Attorney, Dora Villareal, says she wants to see more precautions taken first and the focus shouldn’t be on low level offenses.

“I would prefer to see something where we have more of a risk assessment done,” says Villareal. “We are more concerned about the cases with victims, the more violent crimes, and the cases that are a threat to our public safety.”

One of the main concerns for law enforcement is the position victims are put in if cash bail was gone or implemented less.

“They fear while that person gets out of jail that they might come back and repeat offense against them,” Booker elaborates.

Sheriff Booker says he agrees – if there’s no bail there would be more jail space.

“That’s for sure going to cut down the cost of running a jail, but you sure are going to need a lot more people on the road because there’s going to be more crimes being committed.”

Supporters of no cash bail have not introduced any legislation yet. So far California, New York and New Jersey are some states with no cash bail.