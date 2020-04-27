Local hospitals see fewer emergency room patients amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has packed emergency rooms all across the country, but local doctors say emergency room visits in the Quad Cities are down nearly fifty percent.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — COVID-19 has packed emergency rooms all across the country, but local doctors say emergency room visits in the Quad Cities are down nearly fifty percent.

"It's a lot quieter," Genesis Heart Institute CVM Dr. Jon Robken said. "We have fewer patients, the ER parking lot is empty many times. People are not coming to the hospital."

Genesis Health Systems says the emergency room has seen 40% less patients than normal.

"I think they are fearful of being exposed to COVID patients in the hospital and the emergency room," Dr. Robken said. "There's been a rather dramatic drop in the number of heart attack patients and stroke patients coming to the emergency room."

Dr. Robken says the number of heart attack patients is down 30% nationwide. He says one reason could be less stress due to stay at home orders, or patients may be avoiding the hospital because they are scared of getting sick.

"The hospital is not overrun with COVID-19 patients," Dr. Robken said. "We want patients to get the appropriate care. They need to come when there is an emergency."

Dr. Robken says getting to the hospital during an emergency, like a heart attack is crucial and avoiding the E.R will not help.

"The frightening part about that is once the heart attack is complete, you can never retrieve that heart muscle," Dr. Robken said. "Now you will be left with a crippled weakened heart and have trouble with daily life."

"It is extremely important for people not to be afraid," Genesis Heart Institute CVM Dr. Bouyella Reddy said. "All our staff has to wear a high efficiency mask and a second mask, and a face shield."

"We still have appropriate PPE," Dr. Robken said. "We have a good social distancing, and we have ways to assess patients in the emergency room to avoid COVID-19 contact. We have got open floors, open beds, and open emergency rooms."