Local COVID-19 survivor speaks out as Jo Daviess County reaches warning level

Jo Daviess County is seeing a higher rate of new cases reported and a higher positivity rate than what the state considers stable.

ELIZABETH, Illinois — In Jo Daviess County, a warning level has been issued due to new cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate. There's currently more than 120 cases in the county and a positivity rate of more than 11 percent.

The Jo Daviess County Public Health Administrator Sandra Schleicher said in an email to News 8 that she hopes the warning level issued will remind everyone to wear a mask, social distance and limit social gatherings as much as possible so no mitigation efforts would need to be implemented. but tighter restrictions would be considered if this trend continues.

As the county reaches warning level, Elizabeth resident Lynnell Beyer is now recovered from coronavirus and says she wants people to take it more seriously.

"We've had friends for a long time saying 'Oh, this is a hoax' or 'Oh this is what Google said,' and we're like, 'we lived it'" Beyer says. "You really don't know exactly what's going on until you've had a family member or yourself go through it. And, pardon my language, it's hell."

She got sick in mid-March, and after testing positive for COVID-19, had to be hospitalized and put on oxygen for nearly a week when her symptoms worsened.

"I wasn't feeling myself," Beyer says. "I was getting dizzy, coughing, and couldn't breathe. (My) inhalers for my asthma weren't working... It's like drowning from the inside."

Now, just sitting on her porch with her family, she says still not quite at 100 percent.

"It's taken a long time to get to what they call normal," Beyer says.

After her battle with COVID-19, two things stick out to Beyer -- support from the community and her faith.

"We had people bring us food too, saying 'We wanted to bless you with food. We knew you were struggling,'" she says. "(When I was sick) I prayed to god to either heal me or take me home."

Those closest to her, like her neighbor and Pastor Mike Nesbitt at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church know it can happen anywhere.

"She's an angel on earth," he says. "When she was rushed to the hospital that made it real. This is something that happens even way out here, in a town of a little over 800 people."