Local colleges will require students to take a pledge before returning to campus

In the July 28 QC COVID-19 briefing local school representatives released their back to school plans

In the July 28 QC COVID-19 briefing, local school representatives detailed their back to school plans and requirements.

Quad City area colleges will have students pledge to use extra precautions this fall to stop the spread of COVID-19.

At St. Ambrose University, that pledge includes wearing face masks. Breaking that rule could carry a big penalty for students and staff.

St. Ambrose University will begin the 2020 fall semester on Monday, August. 17, which is one week earlier than originally scheduled.

The school says the last day of in-person classes will be Tuesday, November. 24.

The school is also enacting what they call the "bee safe, bee responsible" program.

The program will push for social distancing, students will attend class one day and learn on-line the next, and everyone will wear masks in public.

Scott, Clinton, and Muscatine community colleges also say they're ready for this fall because they had a trial run this summer. It too involves precautions in classrooms when they are used.

The choice of courses students take is changing too. The community colleges are seeing more career-oriented retraining classes, and a big increase in health care.

Both the community colleges and campuses like St. Ambrose say their enrollment numbers are holding steady this fall.

A surprise when many students and parents might be wary of taking classes during a pandemic.

No decision has been made on the St. Ambrose sports season yet. However, Devreies says a ruling from the NAIA is expected very soon.

Watch the call below: