Local businesses anticipate major impact as QC Bix 7 moves online

As the Quad City Times Bix Seven goes virtual, business owners say they're expecting to lose out on some of their busiest days of the year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This summer, athletes can now run the Quad City Times Bix Seven from anywhere, anytime in July 2020.

As the race goes virtual, Armored Gardens Owner Dan Bush says businesses in Downtown Davenport will feel the impact this season.

"Typically, we see double (in sales) to what we see on a summer weekend," Bush says.

He says it's the biggest day of the year. As a longtime fan, Bush says he'll miss seeing the race live, but he knows it's for the best because of the outbreak.

"Public safety is more important than sales," Bush says. " At the same time, we understand that packing that many people in the streets, running shoulder to shoulder probably isn't the best move."

And over at Fleet Feet, store owner Phil Young says this would've been his twentieth Bix 7.

"On a personal level, it's something you were looking forward to so that's upsetting," Young says.

He says he knows that this isn't just a disappointment for him and other runners; it's also his business.

"The local runner was probably a little surprised that this domino hadn't fallen yet," he says. "The Bix 7 is a business driver for us... (this season) most of the conversations in the store are, 'Hey I'm going to do my first one,' or 'I'm not a runner, but I do the Bix 7 every year.'"

Young says he still plans to run his twentieth Bix 7 online and he hopes other runners do the same.

"Maybe you can run with a buddy or two and get out on the course," he says.

While the Bix 7 is changing this season, both Bush and Young want to keep its spirit alive.

"It's basically the biggest event in the Quad Cities, so I think the virtual Bix 7 is going to be a huge success," Bush says.