Local brain injury clubhouse creates community for members

After months of fundraising, one local organization is bringing brain injury resources to The Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After months of fundraising, one local organization is bringing brain injury resources to The Quad Cities.

Empower House QCA opened a new brain injury clubhouse for people suffering from traumatic brain injuries can learn work and life skills.

A Clubhouse is a place where people belong-a place where people with brain injuries come to be productive and enjoy contributing to a common cause

"It's pretty nice coming here," member Robert Boyd said. "Being here with people that are in the same situation I am in."

Boyd was diagnosed with his first brain tumor 9 years ago and now he is suffering from tumor number four.

Due to his traumatic brain injury, Bob struggles with short term memory and dementia. He isn't in the work force anymore, but he still wants to complete tasks and have work and life skills.

"We have a business unit and a kitchen unit and a maintenance unit and we do chores in those units," Boyd said.

The clubhouse allows members like Bob to work on activities and have social interaction.

"People don't understand them and they don't understand what they've lost and what they have to offer," Co-founder Mickey Owens said. Tthey think 'oh well they are injured, they're sick, they cant contribute and that is the farthest thing from the truth."

"When I don't come here, then I sit at home and do nothing," Boyd said."At least if I come here then I can belong."

"Their health may even decline, because they aren't active anymore and they just don't have that quality of life," Owens said.

Empower House QCA Clubhouse is the first in Iowa and 19th across the state.

They are open Tuesday's and Thursday's and still accepting new members.

The next closest clubhouse is in Chicago, Illinois.