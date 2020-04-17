Local bakery says business is busier than ever amid COVID-19

22-million Americans have filled for unemployment since the start of the pandemic, but one local business says they are so busy they need to hire more staff.

"Downtown is definitely a ghost town right now," Oh So Sweet Owner Tiphanie Cannon said. "It's a little bit crazy for it to be so quiet, but as you can see, there are tons of cars pulling up."

Oh So Sweet in Davenport is only offering curbside pick up and a new delivery option.

"Business has been very very busy," Cannon said. "Out of the four days we are open, we might sell out three days."

Cannon says she needs more hands in the kitchen just to keep up.

"I have to get people in," Cannon said. "I have to get bodies in there because I need some help."

Cannon says she thinks their marketing on social media has helped business.

"We put it on our Instagram, our Facebook, personal pages, and business pages," Cannon said. "We are trying to get the word out that we are still here."

"It's been on Facebook so much that we decided that we needed to try it," Oh So Sweet Customer Bobi Carson said.

"I am relieved that I am hiring," Cannon said. "I' m relieved that I can take care of the employees that are still here."

Cannon says she hopes customers help other small businesses when they open again too.

"I think people can not wait to show the closed businesses that we are still here for you and we are still going to support you," Cannon said.